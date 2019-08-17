14 years on, some soul-searching questions for Rane

From whether joining Congress was a mistake to his disinterest in Delhi as Rajya Sabha MP, and from slamming the Shiv Sena leadership to candid confessions, the release of former chief minister Narayan Rane’s autobiography turned into a look at his political career with the political bigwigs present on Friday hinting that it would have been better had he not joined Congress, 14 years ago.

It began with Mr. Rane’s long-time friend and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recollecting the former’s decision to quit the Sena and join Congress. “I knew it was a mistake. I even told you so. As a friend I even tried to pursuade you to not join the Congress. Had you not joined the Congress, the history of this State would have been different,” said Mr. Gadkari while releasing the autobiography titled No Holds Barred. NCP chief Sharad Pawar released the Marathi version titled Zanzavat.

Mr. Rane had a brief stint as chief minister in 1999 after the first BJP-Sena coalition government assumed office in 1995. In 2005 Mr. Rane quit Sena following his differences with the then executive president Uddhav Thackeray. He then joined the Congress and was reportedly promised a chief ministership which never happened. In 2017 he quit Congress to float Maharashtra Swabhiman Party and was made Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP quota in 2018. His jump to the BJP is blamed at the possibility of probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Pawar, asked in jest whether it was a mistake to quit Sena and join Congress. “Now let him decide whether it was a mistake or grave mistake,” he said. Reminding him of the promises made to him by Congress, Mr Pawar said, “We have spent our lives there. One should only remember the promise. No one knows whether it will be fulfilled or not,” he said, taunting Congress.

Mr. Rane, however did not respond to points raised about him joining the Congress, but recalled his memories of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and slammed Uddhav Thackeray saying he received everything on a platter. “I received everything without demanding. But one thing is sure, I did not become the MP by my choice. I knew that my time was being wasted at a time when I wanted to do much in the State,” he said.