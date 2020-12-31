14-year-old shoots classmate dead in U.P.

LUCKNOW:

31 December 2020 21:47 IST

A 14-year-old school student in Bulandshahr district died after being shot by his classmate over an altercation on seating in the class, police said on Thursday.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said the accused boy, also aged 14 and student of class 10, had been taken into custody.

The two boys studying in a school in Shikarpur first had an altercation over seating in the classroom, said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused boy then stole a licensed pistol belonging to his uncle who is employed in the army and was home on leave, and used it to shoot the other boy, said Mr. Singh.

The injured student died while the accused boy was arrested from the spot and the weapon seized, said the officer.