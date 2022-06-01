14 tribal insurgents surrender in Manipur

The insurgents belonging to the United Tribal Liberation Army (James faction) surrendered to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren at a function.

The insurgents belonging to the United Tribal Liberation Army (James faction) surrendered to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren at a function.

Altogether 14 tribal insurgents belonging to the United Tribal Liberation Army (James faction) surrendered on Wednesday to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren along with guns and explosives.

So far, 681 insurgents have surrendered to the government apart from these 14.

The UTLA rebels brought five sophisticated rifles, three SBBL guns, three hand guns, one China-made hand grenade and other explosive materials.

The surrender function was held in the 1 Manipur Rifles banquet hall in Imphal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Biren, who also holds Home portfolio, said, “The youth who had gone on the wrong path because of family frustrations and other reasons should come home. As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured, no actions will be contemplated against those former insurgents against whom there are no serious charges pending”.

Mr. Biren further said that a former insurgent would get ₹6,000 each a month. Besides ₹2 lakh would be credited to their personal accounts. They would be allowed stay in government facilities for three years during which they would be trained in vocational trades. Those who surrender would be verified by a joint committee.

The first peace camp was opened at Thenguching near Imphal about 25 years ago where the veterinary department used to keep ducks. The plan was that a former insurgent could stay for six months undergoing vocational training so that they could support their families. .The government promised grade III and IV posts in the government offices for the former insurgents. In all, 20% of contract works in all government offices would be reserved for these former insurgents who got liberal cash rewards for arms deposited at the time of surrender and other assistances. There were reports on the killing of the surrendered insurgents 10 years ago. Eventually, the peace camp was closed down.

Several tribal underground groups had surrendered after signing the suspension of operations with the Indian government. After many years, they are still in the designated camps and the Centre is yet to begin talks with these former rebels.