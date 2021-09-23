Other States

14 sentenced to life in scribe murder case

14 sentenced to life in scribe murder case

A local court in Bihar’s Samastipur district sentenced 14 persons convicted in journalist Vikas Ranjan’s murder to life imprisonment on Wednesday. Mr. Ranjan was killed in a land dispute on November 25, 2008, in Rosera sub-division of the district. The family members of the scribe had named the 14 persons, including a local Lok Janshakti Party leader Swayamvar Yadav. The prosecution had produced audio and video clips to the court to support their case.

“The dispute was with cousins of his village and they had hatched a conspiracy and hired goons to kill him,” prosecution lawyer Heera Devi told local media persons.

“We produced strong evidence, including audio and video clips, to the court. The accused persons had threatened Vikas Ranjan and his family members with dire consequences several times. We produced eye witnesses to the incident in court, which finally helped the victim’s family get justice,” she added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 6:30:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/14-sentenced-to-life-in-scribe-murder-case/article36621699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY