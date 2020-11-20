14 people, including 6 children, killed in U.P. highway accident

LUCKNOW

20 November 2020

The accident took place after an SUV rams into stationary truck.

Fourteen people returning home after attending a marriage function were killed when the sport utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Pratapgarh district late on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, residents of a village in Kunda area, were returning after attending a ‘baraat’ function in Sheikhpura village in Nawabganj area, said police.

The dead included six minors aged between 6 and 15. Eight men aged between 20 and 60 also died, said SP Pratapgarh Anurag Arya.

While five bodies were recovered from the damaged SUV initially, the other nine bodies were pulled out from under the truck, said Mr. Arya.

As per a preliminary probe, the driver of the truck had parked the vehicle on the side of the road after a tyre got punctured, said the officer. The SUV came from behind and rammed into it; half of the SUV came under the truck, said the SP.

Uttar Pradesh police said the incident was tragic. “Senior Police officers reached the spot immediately & carried out the rescue work. Our prayers & condolences for the bereaved family members & loved ones of those who lost their lives,” the force tweeted.