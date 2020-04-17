14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab, tally climbs to 211

With 14 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number in Punjab have touched 211, according to an official statement.

State Health Department said out of the 14 new cases reported on April 17, five cases are from Patiala, four each from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts while one case is from Ferozpur district.

So far 30 patients have recovered in the State, it added.

The State has so far seen 14 COVID-19 deaths.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile ordered strict enforcement with regard to the compulsory wearing of masks in public, and asked the police to take stringent action, including imposition of challans, against violators.

Protection of employees

The Chief Minister also issued strict directives for protection of all employees on the frontline duty, including health, agriculture, police and revenue department staff.

Capt. Amarinder said there could be no compromise with the lives of the people and the government’s priority continues to be on saving and protecting the citizens of Punjab. “I can get a factory started again but cannot bring a Punjabi back to life,” he said in a statement.

He directed the health department to launch rapid testing in all the 24 containment zones of the State. Four Punjab districts (Jalandhar, Pathankot, Nawanshahr and SAS Nagar) have been declared hotspot as per the Union Health Ministry.

The State had so far been conducting these tests in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar.