14 killed in road accident in Dhupguri in West Bengal

Fourteen persons, including six of a single family, were killed in a road accident at Dhupguri in West Bengal Jalpaiguri district.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday when the visibility was low due to dense fog. Passengers travelling in several vehicles were caught in the accident when a truck coming in the opposite direction collided head-on with a multi purpose vehicle. A mini van and a car also suffered major damage after being hit by the truck carrying stones.

The deceased included four children and six women. Most of them were on the way to attend a wedding when the incident occurred near Jaldhaka Bridge on the National Highway 31 . About 10 persons who sustained injuries have been admitted to the Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital.

The passengers in the vehicles were also hit by boulders that rolled off the truck.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

“From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured,” a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Saddened at the loss of lives because of a bus accident in Dhupguri. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the Chief Minister said on social media.