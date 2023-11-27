14 killed in Gujarat as thunderstorms batter the State

November 27, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms battered Gujarat on Sunday, killing at least 14 persons and more than 50 animals. There was large scale damage to standing crops in as many as 220 talukas. The State also reported multiple lightning strikes.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), three deaths were reported in Dahod district, two in Bharuch, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchamahals, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat, and Ahmedabad as of Sunday evening.

The state government said that 220 out of 251 talukas received substantial rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing significant damage to crops.

In several districts, standing crops were destroyed or damaged by the rain which was accompanied by hailstorms. According to the IMD forecast; the state is likely to witness more rain and freak weather on Monday as well.

Sources from Saurashtra and other parts of the State say the impact of the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms extended beyond agriculture. Also affected is the ceramic industry in Morbi where factories were compelled to close. Lightning, gusty winds, and thunderstorms accompanied the untimely rains and caused damage in districts like Rajkot, Morbi and Junagadh.

“Unseasonal rains have started across Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds,” the IMD said.

The state government has asked citizens not to venture out during lightning strikes as weather conditions have worsened.

