14 killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in M.P.'s Dindori

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a blind turn.

February 29, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Dindori

PTI
The pick-up vehicle that overturned in an accident killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, in Dindori district, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

The pick-up vehicle that overturned in an accident killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, in Dindori district, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, February 29, 2024, a police official said.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a blind turn.

The vehicle then fell into a 40-50 feet deep valley. Fourteen people died on the spot while 20 others were injured, the official said.

The deceased included seven men, six women and a minor boy, as per the police.

The victims were returning to Amhai Devri from Masurghugri village in the district's Shahpura block after take part in a programme, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Avindra said.

After being alerted, Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra and Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel rushed to help the victims.

The injured persons were admitted to the Shahpura Community Health Centre for treatment. Six of them were reported to be in serious condition, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Mr. Yadav also directed State Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey to rush to Dindori for the relief work.

Senior Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath also expressed grief over the incident.

