14 kids participating in Mahashivratri procession suffer burn injuries due to electrocution in Kota

March 08, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted.

The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. Two of the children sustained 100 and 50% burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50% injuries, a senior police official said.

All the injured were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota.

The mishap occurred around 11.30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday when a procession of 'Shiv Barat' was marching through Kalibasti, where one of the boys in the procession, holding a flag atop a 22-foot-high iron rod touched the high-tension line passing overhead, Kota city SP Amrita Duhan told PTI.

The boy holding the flag sustained 100% burn injury. The other boys who attempted to rescue him also sustained burn injuries, she said adding that one of the boys sustained 50% burn injury while the rest 12 boys sustained less than 50% injuries, she added.

