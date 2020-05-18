Other States

14 injured as bus carrying migrant workers collides with truck in U.P.’s Kushinagar

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Patherwa on NH-28

Fourteen persons were injured after a bus carrying migrant workers travelling from Noida to Bihar collided with a truck in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district late on Sunday,said police.

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Patherwa on NH-28.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest health centre, said Kushinagar police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the district magistrate and district police chief of Kushinagar to probe the cause of the accident and submit a report.

More details of the injured awaited.

