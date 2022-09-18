14 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar got new District Magistrates

PTI Lucknow
September 18, 2022 10:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh government transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service officers, including District Magistrates of 10 districts. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service officers, including District Magistrates of 10 districts.

According to a government order issued on Saturday night, Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar got new District Magistrates (DM).

Barabanki DM Adarsh ​​Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in-charge of Jhansi division while Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been made the DM of Hardoi, the transfer list showed.

Avinash Singh, the DM of Hardoi, is the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been made the new DM of Mirzapur.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new DM of Ghazipur. Navneet Singh Chahal, DM of Mathura, has been made the DM of adjoining Agra district.

Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli while Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been made the DM of Mathura.

Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new DM of Pilibhit.

Aligarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the DM of Bhadohi. Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh got the charge of Sant Kabir Nagar DM.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Apart from this, Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner, according to the order.

Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works.

