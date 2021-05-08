14-day lockdown in force in Odisha to check COVID-19

08 May 2021 12:37 IST

Cases have been rising in State

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is currently enforcing a State-wide lockdown and weekend shutdown in an attempt to put a brake on rising COVID-19 cases in the State.

The 14-day-long lockdown began from May 5 and will continue till May 19. Except emergency services, movement of people has been restricted, while grocery and vegetable vendors have been allowed to operate till noon every day.

The government clearly stated that the lockdown was primarily aimed at restricting movement of persons and goods and goods carriers would not be affected. Vaccination and testing are allowed during the period.

Public buses, intra-State movement of individuals, educational institutions, exhibition or trade fairs, taxis, theatres, salons, sports and entertainment complexes and political gatherings have been prohibited. Marriages and funerals can go on with restrictions on number of participants.

Some of the emergency services have been kept out of the purview of lockdown. Apart from health sector, financial institutions such as banks are functioning with reduced manpower.

Agricultural operations such as land preparation, sowing of seed and nursery preparation are allowed. Movement of vehicles carrying fish products, saplings and industrial items has been unaffected. Government offices can function with restrictions on people visiting the space.

Odisha police has been taking violators to task. It has so far collected fines above ₹15 crore from people flouting COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited has put temporary restrictions on milk procurement from people due to decrease in disposal of milks during lockdown.