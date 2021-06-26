136 Class X students with disabilities overlooked in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:

26 June 2021 18:14 IST

They are not declared passed as their govt.-aided schools have not been affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to declare 5.6 lakh Class 10 students as having cleared their Board examination, 139 speech, hearing and visually challenged students could not make it to the list of successful candidates. Students did not appear for their examination but were declared passed on basis of their previous classroom tests.

The fate of the physically challenged students was left hanging in balance after the BSE declined to take any decision since the schools in which they are studying were not affiliated to it. However, the nine special schools of which they are students receive grant-in-aid from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department of the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

“This came as rude shock for students. Since 2006, our students had been appearing in the Matriculation examinations through a correspondence course and they were successfully clearing their examinations. But this year, the BSE informed us that they could not take a decision for these students as special schools are not affiliated to the Board,” said Tillottama Majhi, Principal, Binapani Helen Keller Special School, Langridi, in Bhadrak district.

Ms. Majhi said, “The pandemic did disrupt the academic sessions of both ‘normal’ school students and those appearing in the examination through a correspondence course with equal measure. We had requested the Board to consider cases of physically challenged students on a similar premise.”

Dibakar Saw, director of The Welfare, which runs The School for the Blind in Balasore, said the institute had been “following up with officials of the Directorate of Secondary for Education for years, but the school was not accorded any affiliation”.

“Why should 15 students, who would have passed this Matriculation examination, suffer for bureaucratic apathy? Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has in the past hailed our students for their performance. While we are getting grant-in-aid from one department of the government, the other department is not taking up our case empathetically,” said Mr. Saw.

Earlier, Bratati Harichandan, Director, SSEPD, had alerted the District Social Security Officers to take up the case of special schools with the appropriate management, ahead of the declaration of results of the Matriculation examination.

Ms. Harichandan insisted that in the absence of a regular examination, the marks of physically challenged students in annual and half-yearly examinations should be considered for evaluation.

Authorities of special schools said they had been verbally informed that physically challenged students would have to appear for the examinations in person for their cases to be considered.