Other States

1,346 held in Chhattisgarh for violating coronavirus-linked norms

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes stock of the situation during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes stock of the situation during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Raipur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

1,549 cases have been registered against people for violation of curfew or ignoring home quarantine protocols or hiding foreign travel history, an offcial said

As many as 1,549 FIRs have been registered and 1,346 people arrested so far by police in Chhattisgarh for violation of lockdown norms and other regulations put in place by authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides 2,294 vehicles have been seized for defying the lockdown rules, he said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a strict compliance of lockdown measures and other steps undertaken to fight COVID-19 is being ensured across the state, he said.

In pursuance of this goal, till Monday (April 27), 1,549 cases have been registered against people for violation of curfew or ignoring home quarantine protocols or hiding foreign travel history, the official said.

In these cases, 1,346 people have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other provisions, he said.

During this period, 2,294 vehicles were impounded for violation of prohibitory orders, the official added.

The coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown, implemented since late March, is in force till May 3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 5:27:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/1346-held-in-chhattisgarh-for-violating-coronavirus-linked-norms/article31454646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY