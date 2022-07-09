₹1,338 crore investment to flow into Rajasthan with MoUs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo Credit: PTI

July 09, 2022 04:15 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Petroleum Minister Veerappa Moily at the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the Rajasthan government and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for setting up of a refinery-cum petrochemical complex at Barmer, in Jaipur on March 14, 2013. | Photo Credit: ROHIT JAIN PARAS

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the Japanese firms to invest in the Barmer petrochemical complex and the sectors such as skill development.

An investment of ₹1,338 crore is set to flow into Rajasthan following the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with 11 Japanese companies. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the Japanese firms to invest in the Barmer petrochemical complex and the sectors such as skill development.

Mr. Gehlot and Japan’s Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki, were present at the MoU signing ceremony held at Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence in Alwar district’s Neemrana industrial area on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Gehlot said the Japanese investment was a “source of inspiration” for entrepreneurs in the State.

The concepts of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Freight Corridor were formulated as the framework of Japanese investment during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Japan in 2005. The Japanese zone at Neemrana also forms part of the DMIC. Mr. Gehlot said the DMIC projects were to be set up at six places in Rajasthan.

The investment, made as a result of the MoUs, will generate employment opportunities for over 2,270 persons in different sectors, while the State government will extend its support to Japanese companies for opening skill development centres.

Mr. Suzuki said the number of Japanese companies working in the State were only 10 in 2008, which increased to 170 in 2021. “India and Japan share fundamental values like rule of law and democracy. The relationship between the two countries is called the special strategic and global partnership,” he said.

Of the 11 companies which signed the MoUs, one is going to invest in Ghiloth industrial park, which will be the first investment of a Japanese firm in the region falling in Alwar district. Other investments will be made in Neemrana and Pali district’s Chhaparia Ki Dhani.