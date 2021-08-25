13-year-old kidnapped Indian boy returns from Bangladesh

Agartala

25 August 2021 20:57 IST

Faisal Ahmed looked tired but is in sound health

A 13-year-old boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by Bangladeshi criminals, returned home in Sonamura subdivision of Tripura’s Sepahijala district on August 25, 2021. The Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to their Indian counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF), when officers of the two forces met at a Flag Meeting in the afternoon. The boy looked tired but is in sound health.

Faisal Ahmed, an eighth grader, was kidnapped by a group of suspected drug peddlers on July 31. Police earlier reported that the criminals stormed the house of Abdul Kalam at Nazurpora village on the border with Bangladesh and kidnapped his son.

The boy was subsequently taken to Bangladesh.

The parents had met a few Ministers of the State, senior police and BSF officials to get their son released. They did not reveal whether they received any demand for ransom.

The BSF had earlier held the first round of Flag Meeting with the BGB to lodge a protest over the incident and request early rescue of the boy.

The meeting on August 25 was scheduled for 1 p.m. but was delayed for a couple of hours as the BGB waited for “necessary instructions” from its brass.

The BSF thanked the BGB for their efforts.