13-year-old allegedly gangraped by school manager, teachers in Rajasthan

Image for representation purpose only. (Illustration: Ritesh Kumar)

Jaipur

26 July 2020 04:11 IST

FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her school manager, teachers and others in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

An FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered at the Narayanpur police station under Sections of POCSO and IPC on Friday.

The family of the girl alleged that the private school’s manager, teachers and others had been raping her for one year.

Some villagers have also been named in the FIR.

“The investigation is going on. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.