Other States

13-year-old allegedly gangraped by school manager, teachers in Rajasthan

Image for representation purpose only. (Illustration: Ritesh Kumar)

Image for representation purpose only. (Illustration: Ritesh Kumar)  

FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her school manager, teachers and others in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

An FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered at the Narayanpur police station under Sections of POCSO and IPC on Friday.

The family of the girl alleged that the private school’s manager, teachers and others had been raping her for one year.

Some villagers have also been named in the FIR.

“The investigation is going on. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2020 4:11:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/13-year-old-allegedly-gangraped-by-school-manager-teachers-in-rajasthan/article32193800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY