13 workers injured in Uttar Pradesh scaffolding collapse

LUCKNOW

04 April 2021 19:47 IST

Thirteen labourers were injured, five of them seriously, after a scaffolding collapsed on them during maintenance work in a power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place at the privately-run Lanco Anpara Power Limited Project in the district located on the eastern fringes of the State.

While eight injured labourers were discharged after treatment at the site, the other five, aged 20-34 years, were admitted to a hospital, the company running the plant said.

All are out of danger as per doctors, said the government.

No worker was trapped, said Amrendra P.D. Singh, Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed an Additional Chief Secretary-rank officer to probe the incident and fix accountability for it with immediate action, the government said in a statement.

On April 4, around 2.45 a.m., some workers were engaged in maintenance work in the boiler of the plant, when suddenly the shed located at a height collapsed due to some reason, said the manager of the site, S.K. Dwivedi.