Other States

13 women made to lie on floor after sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh

more-in

At least 13 women were allegedly made to lie on the floor of a primary health centre in Vidisha district after they underwent sterilisation surgery, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into it, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the women underwent the procedure at a camp in Gyaraspur primary health centre.

“After I came to know that some women after the surgery had to sleep on the floor of the health centre, I ordered an inquiry,” district Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.S. Ahirwar said.

Notices have been issued to all staff members of the health centre, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 6:35:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/13-women-made-to-lie-on-floor-after-sterilisation-in-madhya-pradesh/article30103195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY