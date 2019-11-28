13 women made to lie on floor after sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 women were allegedly made to lie on the floor of a primary health centre in Vidisha district after they underwent sterilisation surgery, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into it, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday when the women underwent the procedure at a camp in Gyaraspur primary health centre.
“After I came to know that some women after the surgery had to sleep on the floor of the health centre, I ordered an inquiry,” district Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.S. Ahirwar said.
Notices have been issued to all staff members of the health centre, he said.
