13 wagons of goods train derail

Train services between lower and upper Assam were disrupted on Sunday morning after 13 wagons of a goods train derailed between Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations under Tinsukia division of NF Railway, officials said.

The train services between lower and upper Assam have been suspended four four days following the derailment, they said.

The tracks will be repaired during this period, an official said.

According to NF Railway officials, 13 goods-laden wagons derailed around 6.40 a.m. The cause of derailment will be ascertained after an enquiry, the officials said.

Accident relief trains with crane have reached the site from Tinsukia and another relief train from Lumding will also reach the site shortly to clear the tracks, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

Senior railway officials from Tinsukia division are monitoring the work at the site, Mr. Chanda said.

The Tinsukia-Namrup-Simaluguri mainline (single line) section has been blocked due to the accident, the CPRO said.

A number of trains have been diverted via Simaluguri-Sibsagar Town-Dibrugah section, while some trains have been cancelled, he said.