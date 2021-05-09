13 prisoners escape from COVID-19 facility in Haryana

Chandigarh

Four teams have been formed to trace them: police

Thirteen prisoners escaped from a jail in Haryana’s Rewari, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive inmates in the State, officers said on Sunday.

Four police teams have been formed to trace the prisoners while the Rewari Police is also coordinating with police departments of neighbouring districts including Narnaul, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

The prisoners, who were kept in a special section of the Rewari jail, cut an iron grill of the barrack in which they were lodged and used cloth from their beddings as rope to escape, they added.

At present, the jail is functioning as a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive prisoners in the State.

As many as 493 COVID positive undertrial prisoners from different parts of the State are lodged in the special section of the Rewari jail, which is in the final stages of construction, Rewari Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said over the phone. Inmates from different Haryana jails are shifted to the facility for isolation and treatment once they test positive for the coronavirus.

“Thirteen prisoners have escaped. They were facing cases including murder, theft, dacoity and rape in Rewari and Mahendergarh. They were brought to Rewari from Narnaul jail,” Mr. Jorwal said.

Mr. Jorwal said jail officials informed the police that during a routine counting of the prisoners in the morning, 13 were found missing. He said a case has been registered in the incident and negligence on part of the jail officials is being investigated.