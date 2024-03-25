13 priests injured in fire in Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

March 25, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Ujjain

Thirteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, March 25, 2024, during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

"Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here.

A magisterial probe has been ordered," Mr. Singh added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

