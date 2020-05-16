13 pregnant women among 108 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

16 May 2020 23:13 IST

The total number has increased to 1,121

Jammu and Kashmir reported 108 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day increase. Among them were 13 pregnant women. With one death, the toll has increased to 12.

Twelve pregnant women from Anantnag and one from Kulgam in south Kashmir tested positive. “It was the highest single-day increase in such cases, taking the total number to 24 in Kashmir,” an official said.

The government has made testing mandatory for all pregnant women. A special drive is under way for early detection of infection among them. So far, one pregnant woman has died in the Valley due to the infection.

An official spokesman said that with the 108 fresh cases, the total number increased to 1,121 in the Union Territory. The highest of 47 cases was reported from south Kashmir’s Kulgam, followed by 17 in Anantnag and 12 each in Kupwara and Ramban.

A 70-year-old man from Budgam’s Chadoora tehsil, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, died. “The patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness due to a heart problem. Samples were taken soon after admission and he tested positive,” SKIMS Medical Superintendent Farooq Jan said.

An official said that of the 86 cases detected in the Kashmir division, 54 had travel history and returned home in the recent evacuation carried out by the administration. Of the 54, 47 returned from Delhi,” he said.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said a total of 65,000 persons had returned to the Union Territory.

According to official figures, over one lakh people were under supervision.

“There is no room for complacency. We have to be alert. People need to follow the guidelines,” Mr. Kansal said.