13 militants surrender before Manipur Chief Minister

The surrendered insurgents include 12 of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) and one from the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

PTI Imphal
September 15, 2022 12:59 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Thirteen militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, speaking after the 'homecoming ceremony' at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex in Imphal, urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table.

"Peace is prevailing in Manipur under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and militants from various outfits are returning to the mainstream.

"I appeal to all the insurgent outfits to come for peace talks. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, 'not a single bullet will be fired and no FIR will be lodged' upon surrender," the Chief Minister said.

The militants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down two M79 grenade launchers, also known as 'lathode guns', three 9mm pistols, two detonators and two radio sets among other items.

