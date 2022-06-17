13 killed in Meghalaya landslips, 25 Assam districts flooded

Border Security Force jawan killed in South West Khasi Hills district

GUWAHATI

A series of landslips killed at least 13 people across three districts of Meghalaya on Friday, taking the death toll due to rain across the northeastern States to 81.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to Twitter to mourn the death of seven people in East Khasi Hills district’s Mawsynram block and two others, including a Border Security Force jawan, in South West Khasi Hills district.

This followed the death of four people in two separate incidents of landslips in South Garo Hills. While three of a family, including a minor, were buried alive in district headquarters Baghmara, a woman was killed in the Siju area.

“Four regional committees, each headed by a Minister, have been tasked with monitoring the situation to ensure relief for the affected people and ease the movement of vehicles,” Mr. Sangma said, announcing ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

Floods in the low-lying areas of the State have cut off large swathes with vital stretches of roads and several bridges washed away. A section of an arterial highway caved in on Thursday cutting off southern Assam, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Thursday, landslips had killed five people in in the State’s East Khasi Hills district. The dead included four minors.

Floods in Assam

Assam, too, has been hit hard by floods and rain-induced landslips. At least two people were killed in a landslip in Goalpara district on Thursday while another drowned in Udalguri district.

“Floods have affected 25 districts in the past 24 hours. A total of 34 people have died in floods and 11 in landslips so far,” a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The floods have affected more than 11.09 lakh people across 25 districts.

At least 81 people have lost their lives due to rain-induced disasters in three northeastern States since April. While 45 died in Assam, 31 have died in Meghalaya and five in Arunachal Pradesh.