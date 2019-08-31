13 killed in Maharashtra chemical factory explosion

Thirteen workers, including six women were killed and 64 others injured in explosions of nitrogen gas cylinders at a chemical factory in North Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Saturday morning, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that a chemical leak caused a fire which led to serial explosions at the factory of Rumit Chemsynth Private Limited located at Waghadi village in Shirpur tehsil, around 9.45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

The fire was doused by evening and search was on for more bodies, if any, in the debris, the officer said.

“At least 100 workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident,” the officer said adding that the presence of several nitrogen gas cylinders and barrels of chemicals in one place increased the severity of the tragedy.

Teams of fire brigade, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted the rescue operations.

The deafening sound of explosions caused panic in the vicinity, prompting people to rush out of houses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.