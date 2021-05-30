Other States

13 injured in U.P. accident

Thirteen passengers were injured after a bus fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and its suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle after its axle broke, they said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital here, police said.

The bus, which was going from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan, had 70-80 passengers. It fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the expressway near milestone nine, they said.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 11:13:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/13-injured-in-up-accident/article34684479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY