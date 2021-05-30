13 injured in U.P. accident

Thirteen passengers were injured after a bus fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and its suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle after its axle broke, they said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital here, police said.

The bus, which was going from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan, had 70-80 passengers. It fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the expressway near milestone nine, they said.