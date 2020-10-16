13 horrific cases in U.P. in a week: Priyanka

‘Women feeling unsafe in State as Yogi government is protecting criminals’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on the issue of women’s safety and alleged that 13 horrific incidents of crimes against women have taken place in just one week.

“In the last one week, 13 horrific incidents of crime against women have occurred in U.P. As per reports, victims have been killed or the victims committed suicide in four such incidents,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.

“This poor condition of women safety is disturbing. The Chief Minister has no time to convene a ‘special session’ but his photo session is on,” she said.

She shared a chart of various instances of crimes against women across Uttar Pradesh — from Noida to Gonda, Jhasi to Pratapgarh — between October 9 and 15 and alleged that the BJP is giving “protection” to the criminals, making women feel unsafe in the State.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for U.P., has been attacking the Yogi government over law and order and launched a major campaign on women security after the Hathras rape and murder case.

At the party’s media briefing, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate referred to Thursday’s incident at Ballia where a person was shot dead in the presence of government officials and policemen following a fight over allotment of a ration shop.