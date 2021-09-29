13 employees suspended in REET case

Jaipur

29 September 2021 01:47 IST

Thirteen employees of the Education department were suspended for their alleged involvement in irregularities during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021, a State Minister said on Tuesday.

The 13 employees were suspended after FIRs were registered against them, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said. He said they will be terminated from service if allegations are found to be true.

