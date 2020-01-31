13 booked for candlelight march at CAA protest site

Advocate Mohammad Shoaib and theatre activist Deepak Kabir were among 13 persons booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for leading a candle march at the Hussainabad clock tower protest on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mr. Shoaib and Mr. Kabir were jailed for the violence that took place in Lucknow on December 19 and recently released from jail on bail.

The candle march was held at the sit-in being held by women at the foot of the clock tower against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since January 17.

While 13 persons were named in the FIR, hundreds of unidentified others were also charged.

The FIR invoked Sections 147 (rioting), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was also included.

Uzma Parveen, mother of a seven-month-old baby, a regular face at the protest, was also booked.

‘Altercation with police’

As per the FIR, hundreds of protesters tried to take out a candle march near the clock tower and allegedly got into an altercation with the police on the question of raising a tent at the site.

Police said despite warning the protesters that prohibitory Section 144 was imposed, they continued to lead the march.

Their act created a situation of “chaos” near the clock tower, causing people to run around and also led to a traffic jam, the police said.