13 asked to pay ₹21.76 lakh or face confiscation of property

19 March 2020 00:06 IST

They are among the 57 who were put on ‘name and shame’ posters in U.P.

The Lucknow administration has issued fresh notices to 13 persons, accused in the vandalism during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December, to pay a fine of ₹21.76 lakh within a week of face confiscation of their property or even arrest.

The 13 are among the 57 persons whose names, photographs and residential addresses were put up on hoardings by the administration across the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The court of Additional City Magistrate in Lucknow had last month issued notices to recover ₹21.76 lakh from the 13 persons accused or damaging public and private property in the vandalism and arson that took place during protests under the Hasanganj police station area.

Fixing culpability of the 13 persons, ADM Trans-Gomti Vishwa Bhushan Mishra had given them 30 days to deposit the penalty amount, either collectively or by a single person.

Now, the Tehsildar (Sadar) has issued 'demand notices' and recovery certificates to the 13 accused asking them to deposit the amount ₹21.76 lakh within seven days or explain in presence why punitive action should not be taken against them under the U.P. Revenue Code, 2006.

"This includes your arrest and the confiscation or auction of your movable and immovable property," said the orders.

Tehsildar Shambhu told The Hindu that the accused would also "have to pay 10% collection charge" along with the amount issued as per the notice.

In the particular case, the district administration had issued notices to 20 persons to recover damages to property, but charges were fixed only against 13.

Seven exonerated

The remaining seven were exonerated from paying the damages as the police could not provide evidence that they were present at the protest site in Khadra locality with "common object" on December 19, the notice issued by the ADM Trans-Gomti said. Of the remaining 13, seven could not prove that they had no role in the damages to the property, while six did not reply to the notices, the ADM order said.