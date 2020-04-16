13 arrested for illegal liquor trading in Odisha

Thirteen persons, including two women, allegedly involved in illegal liquor trading during the lockdown, and in attacking a police patrol at Birkote in Odisha’s Gajapati district, were arrested on Thursday. The police team also arrested 14 others involved in the storage and trading of illicit liquor at Birkote.

Ban on liquor during the lockdown has led to illicit manufacturing and trading of liquor in several parts of the State, including Gajapati and its adjoining Ganjam district. Illicit liquor traders are cashing in on the rising demand from alcohol dependent persons.

Defying distancing

On Wednesday night, a police patrol from the Adava Police Station found a small crowd of people at Birikote. They had defied social distancing norms. It was found that country liquor was being marketed at the spot illegally. When the police team tried to seize the liquor and disperse the crowd, the mob attacked the police and damaged the police vehicle. A Sub-Inspector and three constables, including two females, were allegedly beaten up and restrained in a room.

Later, another police team from the Adava Police Station reached the spot and rescued the four police personnel. The injured policemen were provided medical treatment at the Mohana Community Health Centre. The injured Sub-Inspector had to be referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Joint raid

On Thursday, a joint raid was conducted at Birikote by personnel of the Adava and Mohana Police Stations. It led to the arrest of 13 persons, including two women involved in Wednesday’s attack. During a search of the area, 440 litres of illicit liquor and 5,000 litres of mohua brew was seized and destroyed. Fourteen others involved in the storage and trading of seized liquor were also arrested.

On April 12, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police and two Home Guards were injured when they were attacked during a raid on an illicit liquor trading den at Chandipadar on the outskirts of Berhampur in Ganjam district. On April 1, illicit liquor manufacturing and trading units were unearthed by the police at Pakalapalli and Balisira under the Aska Police Station in Ganjam district, with the arrest of 25 persons.

Two youths, who allegedly distributed liquor bottles in Berhampur city, were arrested on March 30 night with the seizure of illegally stored liquor stock. Frequent illicit liquor seizure and arrests are occurring in Ganjam district.