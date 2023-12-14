1,281 Madrasas renamed in Assam as ‘Middle English’ schools

December 14, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has renamed 1,281 madrasas as ‘Middle English’ or ME schools.

The move followed the conversion of all government-run and government-aided or provincialised madrasas into general schools under the supervision of the State Directorate of Elementary Education.

“Consequent to the conversion of all Govt and Provincialized Madrasas into general schools under SEBA, @SchoolEdnAssam has changed the names of 1,281 ME Madrasas into ME Schools by a notification today,” Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu posted on X on Wednesday.

Western Assam’s Dhubri district topped the list with 269 madrasas-turned-general schools followed by central Assam’s Nagaon district with 165, and western Assam’s Barpeta with 158.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP-led government started the process of closing down all government and provincialised madrasas in 2021 by enacting a law to abolish two madrasa education-related Acts — one in 1995 and the other in 2018.

A provincialised educational institution is one established by the community but funded by the government, including the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff and maintenance. The new Act facilitating the conversion of the madrasas came into effect on April 1, 2022.

Madrasa education was included in the Assam education curriculum in 1934 and the State Madrasa Board was also formed that year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT