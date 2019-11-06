Other States

127 extremist-related incidents in Manipur in 2018: officials

Site of an IED blast at Thangal Bazaar, in Imphal, on November 5, 2019. Representational image. File

Site of an IED blast at Thangal Bazaar, in Imphal, on November 5, 2019. Representational image. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

State police, along with security personnel deployed in the State, had arrested 404 extremists in the year 2018, officials said

The Manipur police has claimed that the number of extremist-related incidents declined in the State in the year 2018 when compared to the previous years.

A statement issued by the PRO of Manipur police, W. Basu Singh on Monday said 127 insurgency-related incidents were reported in the State in the year 2018, while in 2017 it was 167 and 233 in the year 2016.

It said the State police, along with security personnel deployed in the State, had arrested 404 extremists from various places in the State in the year 2018.

The statement claimed the State police and the security forces have been taken up proactive counter-insurgency measures which led to a decline in the number of extremist-related incidents.

