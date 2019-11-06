127 extremist-related incidents in Manipur in 2018: officials

The Manipur police has claimed that the number of extremist-related incidents declined in the State in the year 2018 when compared to the previous years.
A statement issued by the PRO of Manipur police, W. Basu Singh on Monday said 127 insurgency-related incidents were reported in the State in the year 2018, while in 2017 it was 167 and 233 in the year 2016.
It said the State police, along with security personnel deployed in the State, had arrested 404 extremists from various places in the State in the year 2018.
The statement claimed the State police and the security forces have been taken up proactive counter-insurgency measures which led to a decline in the number of extremist-related incidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.