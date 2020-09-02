12.5 lakh domicile certificates issued so far in J&K: Govt.

Srinagar

02 September 2020 02:28 IST

West Pakistan refugees, Valmiki and Gorkha community members and registered migrants are among the recipients

Over 12.5 lakh domicile certificates, which is 12.8% of the population, have been issued in the Union Territory of J&K under the new domicile law, which abrogated the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) of the erstwhile residents of the State of J&K.

“The issuance of domicile certificates has been accelerated as about 12.5 lakh have been issued so far with over 99% being erstwhile PRC holders,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

He said 11,398 West Pakistan refugees, 415 Valmiki community members, 10 Gorkha community members and 12,340 registered migrants have been issued the certificates so far.

“The process of issuance will be further accelerated and the issuance will be monitored to ensure that pendency is brought down to the lowest,” Mr. Kansal said.

He said Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which is the basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following the amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

“Rules provided are a simple and time bound procedure for domicile certificates so that no one is put to any inconvenience. Applications can be submitted either physically or electronically online.”

He also said the permanent residents of the erstwhile State of J&K in whose favour the PRC has been issued by the competent authority before October 31, 2019 shall be eligible for receiving their Domicile Certificates on the basis of the PRCs alone.

“Kashmiri migrants, a very simple procedure has been prescribed for they can get the Domicile certificate on production of either a PRC or Certificate of registration of migrant and added that further for bona fide migrants and bona fide displaced persons who have migrated but have not registered with the relief department, there is a special limited provision for registration,” he said.

The J&K administration notified the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020 on May 18.

As per the census of 2011, J&K has 1.25 crore population.