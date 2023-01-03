ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old girl raped in M.P.’s Betul; angry kin torch vehicles of accused

January 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BETUL

The 58-year-old accused, a former member of the local civic body, has not yet been arrested

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a flour mill owner in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, triggering tension in the locality as the victim's relatives and locals set ablaze two vehicles of the accused, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Azad Ward area on Monday evening following which the girl informed her parents about it, a police official said.

Later, angry relatives of the victim and locals set ablaze a car and a motorcycle of the accused, Ramesh Gulhane, parked outside his house, Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Soni said.

Police rushed to the spot and had to use "mild force" to control the situation, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the situation was now under control and Gulhane would be arrested soon.

He said cases had been registered against the accused as well as those who had indulged in violence after the incident.

