12-year-old gang-raped in Karnal

A 12-year-old was raped by four persons, including a minor, over the past few months in Haryana’s Karnal, police said on Thursday.

“One of the accused, identified as Lovekesh (20) alias Lovely, has been arrested while three other accused have been detained and were being questioned after we received a complaint from the girl,” Harjinder Singh, Station House Incharge, Karnal (city) police station, told The Hindu.

The incident happened around two and a half months ago but the victim with her parents approached the police on Wednesday (December 11), said Mr. Singh.

The police has registered a case under Section 376 of India Penal Code and other relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We are investigating the matter and further action against the accused will be taken as per the law. A medical examination of the girl has been conducted and she has been given counselling by the Child Welfare Committee,” Mr. Singh said. 

