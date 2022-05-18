12 workers killed in Gujarat salt factory wall collapse

Over a dozen others are believed to be trapped

At least twelve labourers were killed and over a dozen others are feared trapped after a wall of a salt factory in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sagar salt factory in Halvad industrial estate.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel rushed to the spot. He announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of the victims.

“The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister announced that ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy. The injured would be given ₹50,000.