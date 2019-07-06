Other States

12 pilgrims injured as two buses headed to Amarnath Yatra base camp collide

Google Maps image locates Wanpoh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The pilgrims hailed from Rajasthan

A dozen pilgrims were injured on Saturday after two buses which were on the way to a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra rammed into each other in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, said a police official .

The driver of one of the buses lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and rammed into the other which was stationary. The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Twelve pilgrims, all hailing from Rajasthan, were injured in the accident, the official added.

