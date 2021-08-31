12 pilgrims from M.P. killed in Rajasthan accident

JAIPUR

31 August 2021 11:41 IST

Their vehicle collides with truck on highway.

Twelve people, including eight women, were killed and six injured on August 31 when the cruiser in which they were travelling collided with a trailer truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. Eight died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in nearby Nokha town.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Bikaner. The victims, belonging to Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, were returning home after visiting the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok near Bikaner. The accident took place in Shribalaji area on the Bikaner-Jodhpur highway.

The victims had come to Rajasthan to pay obeisance at the religious site of Ramdevra in Jaisalmer district, famous for the shrine of saint Baba Ramdev Pir. The cruiser, which was overloaded with the passengers, was badly mangled in the mishap and the victims were extricated with difficulty.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.