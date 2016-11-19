12 passengers injured as passenger train derails

Four coaches of the Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derailed on Saturday, leaving a dozen passengers injured in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district.

The Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derailed near Rajiyasar at around 2 a.m.

Around a dozen passengers received minor injuries in the mishap, Additional SP Surendra Singh said.

He said the injured were given primary treatment.

A senior official of NWR’s Bikaner division said the Bikaner-Suratgarh railway track has been blocked due to the incident and restoration work has started.

Several trains including Jammutavi express and Kota Sriganganagar have been diverted and Jaipur-Suratgarh, Lalgarh-Abohar passenger and Delhi-Bikaner express have been cancelled.

IG Vipin K Pandey, Collector Gyanaram and NWR officials visited the spot.

SHO, Rajiyasar Police Station, Ganesh Kumar said the locals and police initiated rescue operation and the passengers were provided food and shifted to safer places.

They later left for their destination by road.