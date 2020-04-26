Other States

12 new coronavirus cases in Haryana, 10 in Punjab

Tally now 308 in Punjab

Ten fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Punjab on Saturday, taking the tally to 308, according to government statement.

The Health Department said six patients tested positive from Patiala district, three from Jalandhar and one from Pathankot.

In Haryana, 12 fresh cases surfaced taking the count to 287, according to a government statement.

Till now, Haryana has seen three pandemic-related deaths, while 191 patients have been cured of the deadly virus, it added.

