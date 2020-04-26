12 new coronavirus cases in Haryana, 10 in Punjab

Ten fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Punjab on Saturday, taking the tally to 308, according to government statement.
The Health Department said six patients tested positive from Patiala district, three from Jalandhar and one from Pathankot.
In Haryana, 12 fresh cases surfaced taking the count to 287, according to a government statement.
Till now, Haryana has seen three pandemic-related deaths, while 191 patients have been cured of the deadly virus, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.