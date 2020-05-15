Other States

12 new cases take J&K’s total to 983

The first special brings 1018 stranded people to Jammu

Twelve persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases in the region to 983.

An official said nine cases were reported from the Kashmir division and three were detected in the Jammu division. The nine cases in the Kashmir division is the lowest figure in the past one month, an official said. Among them was a 25-year-old pregnant woman from north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded the highest figure of five cases in the past 24 hours.

Over 1000 arrive by train

Meanwhile, as part of the government’s initiative to bring home people stranded in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, the first special train carrying 1018 passengers arrived in Jammu on Thursday.

Simultaneously, seven buses carrying 175 people stranded in Jammu, including 11 minors, left from Bhatindi to Kashmir.

“100 per cent sampling of all passengers was done and complete protection of the administrative staff and others on duty has been ensured,” said Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan.

An official said around 900 J&K inhabitants, including 400 students, were being brought back by the Shramik special train scheduled to leave Nagpur for Udhampur on Thursday evening.

