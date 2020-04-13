12 new cases in Punjab, State tally climbs to 170

Punjab on Sunday reported 12 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 170 in the State, according to a government statement.

The State health department said out of the twelve cases reported on April 12, seven cases are from Jalandha district, while three are from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. One case each has been reported from Kapurthala and Faridkot districts.

Till now, Punjab has seen 12 COVID-19 related deaths, while 23 patients have been cured of the virus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on the eve of Baisakhi festival said it was necessary for all to stay at home and observe the occasion with prayers for the total elimination of the virus from the State.

Strict enforcement

Pointing to the global crisis, the Chief Minister said the situation was relatively better in Punjab, and in fact across India, due to the early lockdown-curfew and its strict enforcement.

Captain Amarinder said all arrangements were in place for wheat harvesting, set to commence on April 15, and promised another season of smooth procurement, in line with his government’s track record, not just now but even in the previous stint.

Economic revival

Underlining the need to give serious thought to the way ahead, the Chief Minister said the task force, set up to work out the curfew exit strategy, will submit its report within 10 days, and a high-powered committee, to be headed by a leading finance expert, would work on ways for economic and industrial revival of the State.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, two fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21, an official statement said.