12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops on Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand

Relief and rescue operations were launched by NDRF and SDRF personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet

August 04, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Rudraprayag

PTI
SDRF personnel conduct rescue and search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag, late Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. Some villagers are missing after the incident.

SDRF personnel conduct rescue and search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag, late Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. Some villagers are missing after the incident. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twelve people have gone missing after a flash flood in a waterfall swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route, officials said on Friday.

The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains, they said.

Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot.

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said.

Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said.

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

