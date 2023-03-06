ADVERTISEMENT

12-member CBI team reaches former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s residence in land-for-job scam

March 06, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Patna

Some RJD leaders and workers have gathered outside Rabri Devi’s residence

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with further probe in the land for jobs scam case, in Patna on Monday, March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 12-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) reached the official residence of former Bihar chief minister and wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, on Monday in connection with land-for-job scam.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and son of Ms. Devi, Tejashwi Yadav reached State Assembly to participate in its proceedings. His elder brother and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav and Ms. Devi’s residence, who were earlier quizzed by the officials at the residence, 10 Circular road, have also left for the Assembly session.

Earlier, in connection with the case, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had issued summons to Mr. Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their elder daughter Misa Bharti, who is also Rajya Sabha member from RJD. The court had asked them to appear on March 15.

Some RJD leaders and workers have gathered outside the residence. Police deployment at the gate too has been strengthened there.

The ruling Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Government leaders outside the State Assembly condemned the CBI team reaching Ms. Devi’s residence.

“Indian Government, especially of BJP, has got frightened and labelling charges against RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family members without any proof. CBI is a tool at their [BJP Government] hand,” said RJD leader and former Speaker of State Assembly Uday Narayan Choudhary.

RJD MLA and spokesperson Shakti Yadav too charged that the “team of CBI has come at the instructions of their godfather. They [BJP] know they will be wiped out in 2024 general election. They [BJP] misusing Central agencies”.

