“1.2 lakh people used Internet since Aug. 5”

People availed internet facility in Kashmir after the four-month-long blockade

People availed internet facility in Kashmir after the four-month-long blockade  

Facing criticism over the four-month-long Internet blockade, the J&K administration on Sunday claimed it had allowed 1.2 lakh users to avail themselves of the facility since August 5 in Kashmir at the government-run-and-monitored kiosks.

“Over 1 lakh users who availed the facility were students, while around 20,000 were businessmen,” said a government spokesman.

Facilitation centres

The spokesman said soon after the suspension of the Internet services, the Srinagar administration had set-up facilitation centres at various places for those requiring the facility.

“Students are being offered priority. These centres are open for all including businessmen and officials. To ensure trouble-free access, each centre has been equipped with tens of Internet-enabled computers with operators to provide assistance,” said the spokesman.

The Union Territory (UT) administration said it added 11 facilitation centres in December, after hundreds of aspirants of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test queued up to fill forms but to no avail.

