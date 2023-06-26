ADVERTISEMENT

12 killed in head-on collision between two buses in Odisha

June 26, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for family members of deceased and ₹30,000 for injured persons.

Staff Reporter

The accident involving a State-run passenger bus and a bus packed with people returning from a marriage took place at Digapahandi near Berhampur, Odisha. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 12 persons were killed and eight seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding passenger bus near Berhampur, district headquarter town of Odisha’s Ganjam district, early on June 26.

The accident involving a State-run passenger bus and a bus packed with people returning from a marriage took place at Digapahandi near Berhampur. The deceased include six men, four women and two children.

Some residents of Khandadeuli village, about eight km from the accident spot, were returning home by a private bus after attending a marriage party in Berhampur. A bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) was on its way from Gudari in Rayagada district to Bhubaneswar. The two buses had head-on collision near Digapahandi.

Under the impact of the accident, the private bus turned turtle and passengers came under the weight of the bus. Eight persons had died on the spot. According to the police, passengers of OSRTC had minor injuries in the accident. Injured passengers were immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur. Preliminary reports said most of the deceased were relatives.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences at the death of twelve persons. Odisha CM announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for family members of deceased and ₹30,000 for injured persons.

